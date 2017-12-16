US stance on Jerusalem flayed

Palestinian Ambassador to India Adnan Abu Al Haija on Saturday rejected the US administration’s decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, even as he said that the announcement would fuel Jewish and Islamic extremism.

Mr. Al Haija was speaking at a meeting organised by the Indo-Arab League (IAL) of ambassadors of Arab countries and Indian public representatives cutting across party lines in support of Palestine. Terming the move as flagrant violation of international law and UN resolutions, he said, “The unilateral steps by President Trump will not give any legitimacy to Israel in Jerusalem. It is a Palestinian Arab, Muslim, Christian city, the eternal capital of Palestine.”

Stating that there can be no Palestinian State without Jerusalem as its capital, he said, “There is no doubt that these unilateral steps will encourage extremist groups, both Jews and Islamists to transform the conflict from political conflict to a religious conflict, and this is what we have always warned against.”

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party MP and former Union Labour Minister Bandaru Dattartreya too condemned the US administration’s announcement andsaid that international pressure should be exerted to find a peaceful solution to the conflict. Describing the event as an ‘important meeting’, Mr Dattatreya said, “I am going to attend Parliament on the 19th. I will speak to the Prime Minister and convey your sentiments to him.”

Others like the Ambassador of Tunisia to India said, “Tunisia’s support for Palestine is not a favour, it’s an obligation as showing support will mean Tunisia standing in support of Palestine’s freedom and against Israeli oppression.”

IAL chairman Syed Viqaruddin offered a cheque of ₹ 25 lakh to Palestinian Ambassador to India Mr Adnan al Haija as financial assistance to Palestinian families affected by violence.

Telangana Home Minister N. Narasimha Reddy, CPI general secretary Sudhakhar Reddy and others also spoke.