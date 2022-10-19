US software firm Model N opens new facility, to hire more 

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
October 19, 2022 19:37 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NYSE listed Model N, on Wednesday, formally opened its new product innovation facility in Hyderabad and with it announced plans to expand its software engineering talent.

Speaking to the media, after IT and Industries Secretary Jayesh Ranjan inaugurated the 70,000 sq ft facility that can accommodate 500 employees, Model N president and CEO Jason Blessing said that the US firm’s headcount in Hyderabad in two years has increased from 300 to more than 450.

“We aim to keep investing in India and our target is to keep increasing our engineering talent pool in Hyderabad,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

For Model N, whose revenue optimisation and compliance solutions are focused on pharmaceutical and semi-conductor firms, the facility is an important driver of its business strategy. The centre here is instrumental in bringing new product innovations to market such as State Price Transparency Management and 340B solutions that help pharmaceutical manufacturers manage the fluid drug pricing regulation and management landscape, the firm said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Assuring the State government’s help to the firm, Mr. Ranjan said that life sciences and semi-conductor verticals were important from a perspective of growth for Telangana.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app