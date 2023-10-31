HamberMenu
U.S. security automation firm Swimlane hiring for new R&D centre in Hyderabad 

October 31, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Swimlane employees at the opening of the new office in Hyderabad.

| Photo Credit: Arrangement

Security automation firm Swimlane plans to hire 125 more engineers for its regional cybersecurity innovation and R&D centre in Hyderabad, taking the head count of specialists at the facility that formally opened on Tuesday to 200 by next year.

The new location will serve as a strategic hub for product development functions and includes operational functions for engineering, customer success, support and finance. The expansion at the Hyderabad centre will further advance development of the Swimlane Turbine low-code security automation platform with complementary artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, the U.S. firm said.

“Security automation is one of the hottest segments of cybersecurity and our new R&D facility serves a critical role in helping maintain leadership position in automation. We look forward to tapping into India’s top technical talent to continue building a world-class team of security automation experts,” Chief Technology Officer Frans Xavier said.

“With an expanded R&D presence in India, Swimlane will have the opportunity to advance the current generative AI capabilities... enable security operations teams to tap into the best AI has to offer to more efficiently solve the toughest security challenges,” co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer Cody Cornell said. The R&D centre will be the company’s largest concentration of engineering resources.

business (general) / Telangana

