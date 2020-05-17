Hyderabad

US national found dead in hillocks near Gandipet lake

Wife complained to police after he did not return from his cycling routine

A US national was found dead on the hillocks near Gandipet lake on Sunday. Narsingi police of Cyberabad suspect that the victim, 42-year-old Paul Robert Little John, may have accidentally slipped from the hillocks while cycling, and suffered injuries which resulted in his death.

Speaking to The Hindu Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar said that the incident came to light around 5.30 p.m. when Paul Robert’s wife Eerica Angelina, vice-president of State Street Corporation, an American financial services and bank holding company, informed police that her husband did not return home after routine cycling.

“We tracked his mobile phone tower location and found his body on the hillocks. He must have bled to death due to the severe injuries he suffered after he fell off from the cycle,” Mr. Sajjanar said. For the past one-and-half year, the couple were living at a luxury apartment complex at Gachibowli. The victim regularly used go on cycling with his friend Arm Keosaina, another US national, but on Sunday the former did not accompany him, as a result the victim went alone. “Around 7 a.m. Paul Robert started from his house and climbed the hillock. We suspect the accident took place while he was getting down,” the investigators said. His headgear was found broken into pieces.

When he did not return home, his wife tried calling him, but he did not respond. Worried about his condition, Ms. Eerica reached out to Gachibowli police. “Their friend Arm also informed us about their regular cycling spot,” police said, adding that it is ‘clear case’ of accidental death as his phone and other valuables were found on the spot.

A case was registered and body was sent to Osmania General Hospital morgue for autopsy.

