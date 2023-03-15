US medical devices firm opens innovation hub in Hyderabad

March 15, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - HYDERABAD

U.S. medical device company Align Technology has opened an innovation centre in Hyderabad.

The Align Innovation Center (AIC) in Hyderabad will serve as an important hub for collaboration and creativity around the globe. “We look forward to working with our partners and customers to create innovations that advance digital dentistry and orthodontics,” Align Technology executive vice-president and chief digital officer Sreelakshmi Kolli said.

The facility will play a key role in further developing the Align Digital Platform and designing various mobile and web applications for the Invisalign system, said Align Technology senior director and general manager of the AIC, Srini Pendala. “In the coming years, our plan is to scale and support the product development of iTero intraoral scanners and other product innovations. Being based in Hyderabad, it will enable us to tap into a world-class digital talent pool and fully leverage the tech innovation ecosystem that Hyderabad has to offer,” he said.

Align Technology has worldwide presence with technology and innovation centres located across the Americas, EMEA and APAC regions, the company said in a press release.