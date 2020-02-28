US healthcare system Providence launches global innovation centre

HYDERABAD

28 February 2020 01:00 IST

Firm plans to invest up to $100 million and induct more than 2,000 technologists

Providence, one of the largest US-based healthcare systems, inaugurated its global innovation centre here in the city on Thursday, with plans to invest up to $100 million and induct more than 2,000 technologists.

The centre will focus on engineering, modern infrastructure, data intelligence, digital innovation, professional services, cyber security, and application development and support.

It will be the $26 billion company’s first development centre outside the US and will have 350 employees to be increased gradually to over 2,000 in the next four years. Tech teams here will build and innovate with Big Data/AI/ML, Oracle Cloud, Microsoft Azure, Web Development, Natural Language Processing, Analytics, and other emerging technologies towards a digitally-enabled health system.

IT and industries secretary Jayesh Ranjan and US Consul General Joel Reifman participated at the launch ceremony in the presence of executive vice-president and chief information officer of Providence B.J. Moore, senior VP information services Tabitha Lieberman and country manager Murali Krishna.

“Hyderabad has become a preferred destination for many IT and defence companies. All these companies have been experiencing faster growth,” said Mr. Ranjan, pointing out that Apple “planned for 5,000 staff but had crossed 7,000.”

Mr. Reifman said that this was the fourth US firm opening a facility in the city in the last six months, indicating “Hyderabad as an investment destination and support of the State”.

“India has world class talent to help accelerate our journey towards a digitally enabled health ecosystem. We are confident that this investment will help us in achieving our vision of health for a better world and be at the forefront of innovation in the healthcare industry,” said Mr. B.J. Moore.

Mr. Murali Krishna chipped in: “We look forward to building world class capabilities to enable and deliver Providence’s vision — driving a lasting social impact.”