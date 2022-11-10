US firm’s India development centre opened

ADVERTISEMENT

Detroit-based Infoview Systems, that specialises in legacy modernisation, integration and cloud services on Thursday opened its India development centre (IDC) in Hyderabad.

With the opening of the facility, Infoview Systems said it has expanded its second company in India. “India is Infoview Systems’ strategic centre for highly qualified personnel and international technology development. The new centre in Hyderabad encourages us to expand our global efforts toward cloud innovation, engineering, and research, president Mike O’Meara said in a release.

CTO Satya Sekhar Das Mandal said “Infoview Systems’ development and services centre in India is one of the two biggest sites globally propelling important technological advancements to acquire a competitive edge for IT services. India is also a developing market for the firm”.

HYSEA president Manisha Saboo inaugurated the IDC.