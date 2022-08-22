US firm Winsupply sets up GDC in Hyderabad

ADVERTISEMENT

Winsupply, a leading wholesaler in the U.S. of materials used in residential, commercial and industrial building construction, has set up its global development centre (GDC) in Hyderabad.

Senior vice president (Information Technology) Christopher Schrameck met Telangana Industries and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and CRO of the IT Department, Amarnath Reddy Atmakuri, and discussed future plans of the GDC. The company plans to increase headcount at the facility to over 100 IT engineers over next two years, IT and Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao’s office said in a release on Monday.

This is the first office outside of Winsupply of the U.S. and was opened recently. It is a 4,000 sq ft facility and will be expanded with an additional 4,000 sq ft office space in the same building, the GDC’s director-IT Venkat Reddy Singireddy told The Hindu. “We have started with 10 people and want to grow to more than 100 in next two years,” he said, adding the facility will develop software for the company.

Headquartered in Dayton, Ohio, Winsupply is into wholesale distribution of equipment used in construction, such as those for plumbing and electrical works, and relies on its own software. It owns a majority equity stake in more than 650 companies across the U.S. In 2022, the company is expected to clock revenue of $7 billion.

Winsupply's hiring goals are to be achieved through a partnership with Smartdata DBA S.D.S IT Solutions, Hyderabad. Both companies have roots in Dayton and will continue their partnership with launch of operations in Hyderabad, the Minister’s office said.

“Hyderabad’s ability to attract MNCs is a testimony to the government of Telangana... [provision] of excellent infrastructure and [availability in] abundance of skilled talent in the State. We are sure that Winsupply’s Hyderabad centre will exceed all its growth estimates and becomes a key driver for growth globally,” Mr. Ranjan said.