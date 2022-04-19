US firm to set up world’s largest electric 3-wheeler plant in TS

Telangana is on course to play host to the world’s largest electric three-wheeler plant with the California-based Biliti Electric Inc announcing on Tuesday plans to set up a factory, in phases, to produce 2.40 lakh EVs a year in the State.

It will be the world’s largest electric three-wheeler factory and estimated to drive private investment of $150 million as well as expected to create over 3,000 jobs in the State, said Biliti, which has an exclusive manufacturing partnership with Hyderabad-based Gayam Motor Works for its three-wheelers.

The plant will come up in two phases, over 200 acres. Phase I is to be developed over 13.5 acres with a capability to produce 18,000 vehicles per year. It is expected to be ready by early 2023. The larger facility spread across 200 acres will be operational in 2024 and the capacity enhance to 2.4 lakh vehicles.

All Biliti’s products, including the cargo model Taskman and the passenger version Urban, are proposed to be manufactured at the plant in Telangana for customers in the global markets. Biliti said its proposal is in alignment with Telangana’s thrust on emerging as a global hub for EV and energy storage manufacturing.

Industries and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao said, “When we launched the EV policy two years ago, it was with the mission to make Telangana a preferred destination for setting up electric vehicle manufacturing. We are now seeing that becoming true with companies like Biliti establishing the world’s largest three-wheeler factory here.”

This is the largest investment in EV manufacturing announced in the State this year and comes close on the heels of another California firm Fisker planning to set up its second headquarters in Hyderabad. The State is committed to promoting clean industries and promises to extend all benefits to the company admissible under the government’s policy, he said.

Biliti said its Taskman EV is a popular last-mile delivery vehicle which is deployed in 15 countries, including Japan, U.S., U.K., France, Portugal, Germany, Lebanon, Uganda, Kenya, Senegal, Nepal, Bangladesh, Dubai and India. It has covered over 20 million miles.

“We are proud to manufacture our exciting EV lineup in Telangana,” Biliti Electric CEO Rahul Gayam said. Luxembourg based GEM Global Yield LLC has committed $400 million to Biliti in the form of a share subscription facility, the company said.