US firm to double its headcount in city

US real estate technology firm Compass plans to double the headcount at its India Development Centre (IDC) in the city over the next few months.

Located in Hyderabad’s Financial District, the facility is the only technology hub Compass operates outside of the U.S. It complements the company’s tech hubs in New York City, Seattle and Washington, a release from the firm on Thursday said.

Stating that the IDC has over 200 employees, the company said the highly-skilled software engineers and product teams have developed multiple cloud-based services since launch of the centre in first quarter of 2020. Talent acquisition for the IDC continues to be focused around engineering and development of next-gen technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud computing, data analytics, robotic process automation and iOS and Android development, the release said.

“India is home to some of the finest technology talent powered by entrepreneurial thinking and innovation critical for transforming industries. Their ability to adapt to a fast-paced and changing work environment accompanied by strong technical skills makes them perfect candidates for an organisation like ours,” Compass chief technology officer Joseph Sirosh said.