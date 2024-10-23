U.S. firm Thermo Fisher to set up bioprocess design centre in Hyderabad’s Genome Valley 

Boston, USA-headquartered essential equipment and chemicals supplier to pharmaceutical industry Thermo Fisher Scientific is setting up a bioprocess design centre (BDC) at Genome Valley, Hyderabad.

A 10,000 sq ft facility, it is expected to become fully operational in first quarter of 2025, IT and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu’s office said after the Fortune-500 company signed an MoU with Telangana government, for the BDC, in his presence here on Wednesday.

The BDC will feature state-of-the-art laboratories and advanced research facilities and benefit the local pharma and life sciences sectors in terms of enhancing their capabilities, the Minister said.

Thermo Fisher Scientific played a critical role during the COVID-19 pandemic by producing emergency test kits that earned FDA recognition. It also supplied reagents and lab chemicals to Pfizer and Moderna for manufacturing COVID-19 vaccines. The firm primarily caters to the pharmaceutical industry and diagnostic testing by providing essential equipment and chemicals, he said.

Mr. Sridhar Babu said that with 1,800 biopharma companies operating in the State, Telangana has emerged as a key hub for pharmaceutical production and research in India. The State contributes 33% to India’s pharma and life sciences sector exports. He also mentioned that the Skill University being set up in the State will provide the industry with skilled manpower. Currently, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories is training 80 individuals.

Genome Valley expansion

The Minister said work on the third phase of Genome Valley is progressing swiftly and set to pave the way for more pharma and life sciences companies to establish operations.

Thermo Fisher Scientific representatives Fred Lowery, Daniella Crump, Tony Acciarito, Srinath Venkatesh and Sarita Rawat as well TGIIC CEO Madhusudan and Telangana Life Sciences CEO Shakti Nagappan attended the MoU signing ceremony.