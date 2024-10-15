GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

U.S. firm SEI evaluates Hyderabad for setting up GCC

The proposed GCC will create high-skill engineering and financial jobs over the next three years: IT and Industries Minister Sridhar Babu

Published - October 15, 2024 04:29 pm IST - HYDERABAD

N RAVI KUMAR
N. RAVI KUMAR
Telangana Industries and IT Minister D.Sridhar Babu, officials with members of the leadership team of SEI at the State Secretariat.

Telangana Industries and IT Minister D.Sridhar Babu, officials with members of the leadership team of SEI at the State Secretariat. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

U.S. firm SEI (formerly Simulated Environments Inc.), that is focused on technology and investment solutions that connect financial services industry, is evaluating Hyderabad to set up a global capability centre (GCC).

In discussions with Telangana Govt

The Nasdaq listed entity is in discussions with Telangana government. The proposed GCC will create high-skill engineering and financial jobs over the next three years as well as help reinforce the State’s position as a global hub for the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector, Industries and IT Minister D.Sridhar Babu’s office said in a release on Tuesday (October 15, 2024) following SEI’s leadership meeting him.

“We are grateful for the company’s interest in Telangana and our future-ready workforce. Telangana’s exceptional talent pool in the financial sector is pivotal in attracting global BFSI GCCs to Hyderabad,” Mr.Sridhar Babu said.

GCC of top players in Hyderabad

The Minister said this citing how Hyderabad has established itself as a global hub for the BFSI sector and hosts the GCC of the top players such as Bank of America, JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo among others. “Through our Young India Skill University’s BFSI programme, we are working with SEI with the goal of enhancing our talent pool with global opportunities, further strengthening our growing ecosystem,” he said.

With a global workforce of around 5,000 employees across technology, operations, and asset management, SEI is exploring Hyderabad as a strategic operations hub, building upon its regional presence, the Minister’s office said.

The SEI’s leadership team that met Mr. Sridhar Babu on the proposal to establish GCC included Zachary Womack, Global Chief Technology Officer; David Langdale, Global Head of Operations; Deepak Bhardwaj, Chief Data Officer; Meenakshi Meel, Head of Development for SEI’s Private Banking and Wealth Management division; and Shanoo Maniar, Delivery Head for SEI India.

The GCC could play an important role in supporting SEI’s digital engineering strategy and enhancing its capabilities in key markets, Mr. Womack and Mr. Langdale said.

Published - October 15, 2024 04:29 pm IST

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.