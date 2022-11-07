US firm Pi Square Tech opens global delivery centre, to ramp up hiring

Detroit-headquartered Pi Square Technologies has opened a global delivery centre (GDC) in Hyderabad, a facility to cater to global clients and expected to have a headcount of 1,000 within two years.

The focus will be on work in emerging areas such as Data Science and Analytics, AI, IoT, cyber security, animation, VFX, CGI, AR and VR. The new facility will be catering to global technology firms, including Fortune 500 companies in North America, Europe and APAC regions, Pi Square said following the inauguration of the GDC by Industries and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan.

From 300 employees initially, the headcount of the centre is likely to be scaled up to more than 1,000 in next two years, the firm said.

An animation studio ‘Hornbill Studio’ will form part of the GDC. From pre-production to post-production as well as animation to VFX, the studio will provide end-to-end visual technology solutions to global media majors, Pi Square said in a release.

“Future emerging technologies will be at the heart of our GDC in Hyderabad,” group president Sarat Kothapalli said.

Speaking at the GDC opening, Mr.Ranjan said Hyderabad continued to attract GDCs and technology hubs of global companies. Pi Square’s decision is an endorsement to the growing stature of the city at the international level. While welcoming the setting up of the studio by the company, the senior official said Telangana government has been working on policies to boost animation industry in the State. “We are committed to provide an ecosystem for growth which will make Hyderabad the animation capital of the world,” he said.

CEO Srinivas Raju spoke.