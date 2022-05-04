US firm opens global delivery centre, to ramp up hiring

U.S.-based digital quality engineering services firm QualiZeal has set up a Global Delivery Centre (GDC) in Hyderabad. Its first such in India, the one-year-old firm plans to raise the headcount at the facility from around 250 now to 1,200 over the next two years.

In a virtual media interaction, after the formal opening of the centre on Wednesday in which Industries and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan participated, adviser and lead (Head of Operations) Madhu Murthy Ronanki said the facility can seat 300 people.

“Our goal right now is to expand in Hyderabad, because it has a good talent pool...”, he said, seeking to highlight significance of the GDC for the firm, which aims to grow revenues from around $8 million to more than $100 million in six years. The firm has 22 US-based clients.

QualiZeal is a software testing platform that discovers, manages and services quality engineering for digital solutions to edge. CEO Pradeep Govindasamy said going forward, the company would be looking to offer its services in other geographies. “As we grow, we plan many more such centres in India, as the country is a hub for ready tech talent,” he said.