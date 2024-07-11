US firm Microlink Networks’ partner PSR IT Services moots ₹500 cr. plant in Telangana

Houston-based telecom, hospitality, security and automation solutions provider Microlink Networks’ Indian partner PSR IT Services plans to establish a manufacturing unit in Telangana with an estimated investment of ₹500 crore.

Microlink Networks LLC has granted the firm exclusive manufacturing and distribution rights for all the products to be manufactured in India, PSR IT Services said in a release after the leadership of the two companies met Minister for Industries and IT D. Sridhar Babu here.

Separately, the Minister’s office said the plant will entail an investment of ₹500 crore and create jobs for 700 people.

The proposed facility will manufacture high-data transmission products, including networking cables and associated items, Internet of Things (IoT) devices, IT components, electronic components, telecom equipment, data centre infrastructure and security products. The potential expansion aligns with Microlink Networks’ commitment to global growth and technological innovation in the IT and electronic sector, said PSR IT Services, a Unit of PSR Tech Hub.

Those who met the Minister included Microlink Networks’ chief operating officer Denis Motava and PSR IT Services CMD Pulluri Sri Ranga Rao. During the meeting, they sought support for the manufacturing unit, which will also promote the ‘Make in India’ concept.

PSR IT Services and Microlink Networks will also collaborate to develop an experience centre showcasing products and their capabilities, a warehouse and a distribution network for Microlink products and services in India and Southeast Asia.

The Minister responded positively and highlighted Telangana’s proactive policies that foster electronic manufacturing, its robust ecosystem and the availability of skilled and semi-skilled workforce.

In April, the Minister inaugurated the global delivery centre of PSR Tech Hub in Hyderabad.

