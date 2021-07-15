US firm expands women in STEM scholarships to India

US firm Progress has announced expansion of its women in STEM scholarship series to India.

The company said on Wednesday that it has established Progress Software Akanksha Scholarship for Women in STEM in the country. It is a $2,000 four‐year renewable scholarship to cover tuition fees and educational expenses for women pursuing an undergraduate degree in computer science, computer information systems, software engineering, and/or IT. The deadline to submit applications for the scholarship is August 20.

The Women in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) scholarship series is part of the company corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme and thus far, was offered in the US and Bulgaria.

With the expansion in India, the total contribution for the scholarship programme has been increased to over $30,000 annually, Progress said in a release.