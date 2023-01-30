US firm Cubic Transportation Systems to ramp up hiring

January 30, 2023 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

U.S. firm Cubic Transportation Systems on Monday opened its new premises in Hyderabad and with it announced plans to ramp up hiring.

An integrator of IT, payment systems and transportation services, the company said the plan is to hire 150 more employees in India over the next one year amid the huge potential that exists for its products and services in the country.

CTS first opened an office in Hyderabad in 2009 with 15 engineers. Now its India headquarters has 480 employees, with roles spanning across technical delivery, design, development, support and testing and jobs from entry level to senior architects. Hyderabad is now a centre of engineering excellence for Cubic making an impact on cities all over the world, president Jeffrey Lowinger said in a release on opening of the new premises.

The firm, which has implemented several transportation payment and fare collection projects globally, including contact-less payment systems across New York City, the transport for London network, San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency and the Chicago Transit Authority, has decided to focus on India.

“As India’s passenger transport sector is growing and projects like Metro rails being implemented even in tier-2 cities, we see a huge potential for our products and services in the country. We are taking up a fare collection and traffic solutions project in Pune, which consists of 125 intersection points, on a pilot basis,” he said.

“Cubic is looking to support transportation investment and innovation across India... focussing on strengthening our team and spotting new business opportunities,” Managing Director, India, Kishan Kamojjhala said.