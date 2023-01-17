HamberMenu
US firm Clean Harbors to ramp up hiring

January 17, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

U.S. firm Clean Harbors Inc formally inaugurated on Monday additional office space at its Global Capability Centre here and with it announced plans to hire 300 more people across the facilities in Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Pune.

The GCC has rapidly scaled up from just 30 employees in Hyderabad to over 1,200 in under four years across the facilities. Hyderabad, where the company’s headcount is 800, will be getting a chunk of the 300 people to be hired across various roles, president of the GCC Avinash Samrit said.

The additional hiring is expected to be completed within next 15 months and is a part of the plan add more than 1,000 employees to the GCC over the next few years, he said. While Hyderabad remains its largest operation, Clean Harbors has centres in Bengaluru which the firm makes use for shaping niche technological solutions as well as in Pune that caters to high-end knowledge processes in addition to IT.

Chairman and CEO of Clean Harbors Alan McKim said the NYSE-listed firm with over $5 billion in annual sales has commissioned a study to explore the growth opportunities for its products and services in India. The firm is into environmental, energy and industrial services as well as hazardous waste disposal. It operates in North America and is largest re-refiner of used oil there collecting more than 200 million gallons of waste oil annually.

