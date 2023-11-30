HamberMenu
U.S. firm C1 opens GICC in Hyderabad 

November 30, 2023 11:05 am | Updated 11:05 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
C1 CEO Jeffrey Russel at the inauguration of the GICC in Hyderabad. 

C1 CEO Jeffrey Russel at the inauguration of the GICC in Hyderabad.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Multibillion-dollar US technology solutions provider C1 (formerly ConvergeOne) has established a global innovation and capabilities centre (GICC) in Hyderabad.

Announcing the formal opening of the 20,000 sq ft facility, CEO Jeffrey Russel said C1 has onboarded 500 employees and plans to hire 200 more next year. The headcount of the GICC is expected to touch 1,000 in a few years, he said.

Mr. Russel and MD and Country Head of C1 India Chandra Boddoju, in a media interaction, said the employees here represented roughly 20% of the company’s global workforce, representing its largest operation in terms of the number of employees.

The company provides differentiated solutions across customer experience and collaboration, enterprise networking and data centre and security capabilities. The GICC will serve as a hub for driving growth across the combined capabilities in building scalable networks and highly secure environments to provide solutions to customers, C1 said in a release.

“India holds immense strategic importance in C1’s overall growth plans. This GICC represents a strategic capabilities centre enabling us to accelerate our innovation and delivery capabilities as well as driving the ongoing development and commercialization of our own AI led customer experience integration platforms,” Mr. Russel said.

