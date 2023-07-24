US firm building space-based cellular network opens R&D centre in Hyderabad

July 24, 2023 11:03 pm | Updated 11:04 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Texas-headquarted AST SpaceMobile that is building a space-based global cellular broadband network accessible directly by standard mobile phones, formally opened on Monday a research and development services hub and space technology development centre in Hyderabad.

Next-generation hardware, software, space-related technologies and operations will be focus of the work at the facility. The Nasdaq-listed firm aims to attract talent from India to further advance work to improve mobile communication connectivity, in partnership with telecom service providers, through a constellation of satellites.

Using its test satellite BlueWalker 3 (BW3) and everyday smartphones, it place the first-ever space-based voice calls in April and followed it up in June by announcing BW3 had provided 4G LTE capabilities. Evaluation of BW3’s capabilities continues with enablement of 5G cellular broadband as the next major test activity, the company said in a release.

Chairman and CEO Abel Avellan told media the company plans to launch the first of at least five satellites, for commercial rollout, in first quarter of 2024. Unlike a satellite phone that requires a different set of equipment, the cellular broadband network in space of AST SpaceMobile will operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices.

Overtime, the plan is to have about 90 satellites for geographically wider rollout of the service that initially will serve as a fall back to address connectivity gaps. The firm has agreements and understandings with 35 mobile network operators globally, including Vodafone Group, that together have around 2 billion subscribers. The launch of the service will be subject to government approvals.

To queries on the new facility, general manager and V-P of Global R&D services Narayana Pidugu said it can accommodate 100 people. The company, which employs about 700 people globally, has 100 people working at the facility and intends to raise the headcount.

