US education fair on Aug. 27, Sept. 3

Hyderabad

21 August 2021 18:31 IST

100 varsities to participate; no registration fee

More than 100 universities from the United States will participate in the virtual education fair on August 27 and September 3 where students will get first-hand and authentic information on courses, colleges, admissions, scholarships and visas.

The fair will be open from 5.30 pm to 10.30 pm on both days. The virtual fair is open to all and there is no registration or participation fee. The fair will help parents and students understand the admission procedure for Masters and Ph.D courses in accredited universities in USA.

The participating institutions represent a wide geographic area in the United States and offer a range of academic programmes at the undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral levels. The attendees can learn about various programmes and admission criteria at this virtual fair from the comfort of their homes.

Discussions with U.S. universities and EducationUSA advisers are expected to help students make informed choices about studying in the U.S., funding and scholarships, practical training options, and COVID-19 precautionary measures at the universities and colleges. They will also get information on student visas through the U.S. Bureau of Consular Affairs, the official source on visas.

Registrations can be done on ‘https://bit.ly/UGEdUSAFair21EmbWeb’ and students can join the fair on ‘https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1dcOlvRx6AQkZGBU9URf1IblqMU_pXzMm’