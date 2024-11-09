U.S. doctors explore institutional collaboration with NIMS

A delegation of emergency physicians from South Western University of Texas, the U.S., visited Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Hyderabad on Saturday (November 9) to explore potential collaborations in areas of emergency care, academic research and training. During their visit, the U.S. team toured the emergency department of the hospital and was introduced to its medical facilities and care practices. The visit aimed at fostering discussions on academic and training exchanges, which could benefit both institutions by enhancing emergency medicine practices and expertise. The Department of Emergency Medicine at NIMS spearheaded the initiative, seeking to establish a cross-institutional collaboration that could lead to significant advancements in patient care and academic development, as per a release.

