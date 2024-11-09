ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. doctors explore institutional collaboration with NIMS

Published - November 09, 2024 07:38 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A delegation of emergency physicians from South Western University of Texas, the U.S., visited Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences in Hyderabad on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A delegation of emergency physicians from South Western University of Texas, the U.S., visited Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Hyderabad on Saturday (November 9) to explore potential collaborations in areas of emergency care, academic research and training. During their visit, the U.S. team toured the emergency department of the hospital and was introduced to its medical facilities and care practices. The visit aimed at fostering discussions on academic and training exchanges, which could benefit both institutions by enhancing emergency medicine practices and expertise. The Department of Emergency Medicine at NIMS spearheaded the initiative, seeking to establish a cross-institutional collaboration that could lead to significant advancements in patient care and academic development, as per a release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US