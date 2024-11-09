 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

U.S. doctors explore institutional collaboration with NIMS

Published - November 09, 2024 07:38 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
A delegation of emergency physicians from South Western University of Texas, the U.S., visited Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences in Hyderabad on Saturday.

A delegation of emergency physicians from South Western University of Texas, the U.S., visited Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences in Hyderabad on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A delegation of emergency physicians from South Western University of Texas, the U.S., visited Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Hyderabad on Saturday (November 9) to explore potential collaborations in areas of emergency care, academic research and training. During their visit, the U.S. team toured the emergency department of the hospital and was introduced to its medical facilities and care practices. The visit aimed at fostering discussions on academic and training exchanges, which could benefit both institutions by enhancing emergency medicine practices and expertise. The Department of Emergency Medicine at NIMS spearheaded the initiative, seeking to establish a cross-institutional collaboration that could lead to significant advancements in patient care and academic development, as per a release.

Published - November 09, 2024 07:38 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.