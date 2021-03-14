US DFC announces support for city-based vaccine maker

To help Biological E make 1 billion COVID doses

The U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) has said it will assist vaccine maker Biological E scale up to produce at least one billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines by 2022, including Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

“It is hard to conceive of an investment with a greater developmental impact than using our financial tools to increase the capacity of vaccine manufacturing to help developing countries in Asia and around the world respond to COVID-19 and other diseases,” DFC COO David Marchick said in a statement. It seeks to invest $5-500 million on each eligible project, pertaining to COVID vaccines, through a range of financial tools, which includes equity and debt financing, political risk insurance, and technical development.

Coinciding with the first Quad Summit, in which leaders from the U.S., Australia, India, and Japan participated, the announcement is bound to help Biological E consolidate its position as a leader among vaccine makers. It forayed into vaccine manufacturing nearly six decades ago and supplied to more than 100 countries.

Biological E is a woman-run and woman-operated business, advancing DFC’s 2X Women’s Initiative to promote global gender equity. The vaccines Biological E plans to produce with the assistance of DFC’s financing complement existing efforts to vaccinate as many people in the world as possible in the shortest amount of time, the statement said.

A spokesperson of Biological E said the company would wait for a formal communication and more details before commenting on the development. The firm had, in August, announced separate agreements with Janssen Pharmaceutica NV (a Janssen Pharmaceutical Company of Johnson & Johnson) and Baylor College of Medicine for COVID-19 vaccines. In December, it said it has got into an exclusive license agreement for a COVID-19 vaccine technology with Ohio State Innovation Foundation. Biological E is also working with the Indian Council of Medical Research.

When the twin partnerships were announced, BE managing director Mahima Datla had said “given the magnitude of the pandemic, our ability to mount an effective response will be predicated on the ability to supply the vaccine globally and in significant quantities. This is best achieved through collaboration”. The USFDA had last month accorded emergency use authorisation to the Janssen COVID vaccine, the third such.

Hyderabad to fore

The DFC announcement is set to enhance the focus on Hyderabad’s vaccine manufacturing capabilities. Known as the vaccine capital of the world, it produces one-third of the global vaccines or an estimated 6 billion doses a year.

Besides a number of established players like Bharat Biotech, whose Covaxin is one of the two COVID-19 vaccines approved by India and used in the immunisation programme since mid-January, Biological E, Indian Immunologicals, Sanofi firm Shanta Biotechnics, traditional pharma companies like Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories, Aurobindo Pharma and Hetero Group have forayed, through different partnerships to market, develop and manufacture vaccines.