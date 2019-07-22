Workshop marks 50th anniversary of moon landing

To commemorate the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 moon landing, the U.S. Consulate-General, Hyderabad, in partnership with the United States-India Educational Foundation, held a two-day workshop for students on ‘Space and Science’.

Around 100 students from under-served communities participated in the workshop conceptualised and led by U.S. Department of State exchange alumna and astrophysicist at Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), Priya Hasan, as well as Najam Hasan, head of the department of mathematics at MANUU.

The activities at the workshop included lessons on constructing water rockets and telescopes, tours of the Birla Science Centre and Planetarium, and screenings of films related to space and space exploration. “It’s an exciting time in space exploration, as the United States marks the 50th anniversary of the moon landing and India is on the cusp of its own space milestone,” said U.S. Consulate spokesperson Akash Suri, in a statement here. “These workshops help to bring home that excitement for young students in Hyderabad, and to motivate them to be part of the next wave of human exploration by sharpening their science skills,” the release added. “The very idea of space exploration can be compelling, one that universally appeals to people regardless of age or background,” said Dr. Hasan. “Through workshops like these, we can use the allure of space to teach students those foundational concepts of physics and science that can be useful in so many different arenas,” she said.