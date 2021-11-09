US BPO firm mulls small offices in tier-II, III cities

HYDERABAD

09 November 2021 23:06 IST

Plans to raise India headcount by 2,000 next fiscal, including 700-800 for Hyderabad facility

Customer engagement solutions and service provider [24]7.ai has decided to sharpen focus on a hub and spoke model approach, one that could see the firm setting up microsites or small offices in tier II and III cities such as Warangal, Guntur and Mangaluru to attract and retain local talent.

One of the first BPO firms that over time also forayed into technology development to enhance engagement and experience of customers, of its client-firms, [24]7.ai decision is based also on expectations of hybrid work model – combination of work from home and office – is here to stay.

Of the 7,500 employees the US firm has across facilities in Hyderabad and Bengaluru — the two hubs with which the proposed microsites will be connected — nearly 15% now work from office. This number is expected to touch 30% — with the remaining 70% working from home — over the next 2-3 years.

Chief Delivery Officer (India and Americas) Animesh Jain spoke on the possibility of establishing small offices in the backdrop of the firm’s emphasis on looking beyond Hyderabad to hire freshers as well as lateral entrants from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Warangal, Karimnagar and Guntur figure in the list of focus cities in the Telugu-speaking States, while Mysuru and Mangaluru could play host to microsites in Karnataka, he said.

Shillong, Ahmedabad as well as the Philippines are where the company has microsites. Shillong boosts of immense talent and is expected to shape into a hub for the firm, Mr.Jain said in a media interaction here on Tuesday. [24]7.ai plans to increase its India headcount next fiscal by adding 2,000 people, of whom 700-800 will be from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. At present, it employed 5,000 people in Bengaluru and 2,500 in Hyderabad.

On the skill sets and qualification it will look for in the new hires, he said excellent communication skills are essential. Most of candidates will be fresh graduates, he said, adding the firm catered to companies across industry verticals, including telecom, banking and finance, retail, travel, technology and healthcare, primarily in North America.