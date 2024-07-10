US-based Medtronic grows footprint in Hyderabad, opens Global IT Centre 

Medical technology major Medtronic opened its first large scale IT capability centre outside of the U.S. in Telangana’s capital Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Co-located with Medtronic Engineering & Innovation Center (MEIC) in the city, the Global IT (GIT) centre, as it is called, will be developed with $60 million investment and create 300 jobs over next 3-5 years, the US firm said after Industries and IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu inaugurated the facility in the presence of U.S. Consul General Jennifer Larson and others.

The GIT centre will work on cutting edge technologies such as Cloud Engineering, Data Platforms, Digital Health applications, Hyper automation and AI/ML. The talent competencies include Cloud and DevOps, Advanced Analytics and Visualization, Integration and Middleware, Full Stack Engineering, Robotic Process Automation, Process and Data Mining, Agile Program Management, Process Excellence and Business Analysis, along with IT Security and Compliance.

Drive growth

Through these competencies, the GIT centre will boost productivity, manage risks and drive growth in healthcare technology, Medtronic said in a release.

“India offers one of the best talent pools for IT and we look forward to leveraging the skillset,” SVP and CIO Rashmi Kumar said. The centre will be integral to the plans of Medtronic to build a global workforce, she told media at the opening. Globally, the company’s IT team consists of 2,000 people with most of them based out of the U.S.

GIT stands to gain from the experience and strong presence of medtech research and development focused MEIC in Hyderabad, especially while implementing its hiring plans. There is also likely to be some overlap in the work of GIT and MEIC.

MEIC to fast track hiring

It was in 2020 Medtronic set up the engineering and innovation centre in Hyderabad with $160 million, which it expanded with an additional $300 million. The Minister opened the expanded R&D facility in February this year. MEIC is set to fast track plans to hire 400 more people, taking its headcount to 1,500, Vice-president and MEIC Site Leader Divya Joshi said.

The GIT centre will be pivotal in “supporting innovations, enhancing our global IT capabilities and delivering top-notch tech-driven healthcare solutions,” he said.

Vibrant ecosystem in Telangana

Earlier, addressing the gathering, Mr. Sridhar Babu said reputed firms like Medtronic choosing to double down on their existing investments in Telangana underscores the vibrant innovation ecosystem that is being nurtured here, talent pool available in the State and a testament to the government’s progressive policies. The government remains committed to the growth of medical technologies sector and extend every support.