US-based handloom expert visits Sircilla

December 05, 2022 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - RAJANNA SIRCILLA

The weaving prowess of Sircilla-based weaver Veldi Hari Prasad, who brought laurels to the textile town by weaving the G20 logo on a 24X12 inch cloth recently, caught the attention of Kyra Zafp, a handloom connoisseur from the U.S.

The US-based research scholar was in the textile town on Monday evening as part of her detailed study on the handloom sector and skills of the weavers in the Asian continent, official sources said.

She interacted with several weavers, including Mr. Hari Prasad, in the textile town to gain an insight into the rich weaving traditions and the textile heritage of Sircilla.

She was impressed by Mr. Hari Prasad’s masterpieces including a silk fabric depicting India map in vibrant hues of the tricolour with ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ logo and the National Anthem, in a single fabric and a zari saree that can fit in a match box.

The officials of the Handlooms and Textiles department apprised her of various initiatives taken by the State government to give a fillip to the development of the textile town of Sircilla, home to more than 30,000 powerlooms, and provide sustainable income to the weavers.