US-based Foxx Life Sciences to invest ₹200 crore in Telangana

February 26, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated February 27, 2023 09:55 am IST - HYDERABAD

US-based Foxx Life Sciences plans to invest ₹200 crore in Telangana to expand capabilities in pharmaceutical SUT (single-use technology for drug manufacturing).

The company, a few years ago, chose Telangana for their first international plant and built a warehouse, a white room for laboratory products and a state-of-the-art class VI clean room.

Foxx Life Sciences is a privately held world leader in custom single-use systems (SUS), including tubing, bag, bottle, flask and carboy assemblies, filtration, fluid management, laboratory safety products, plastic labware, tubing, gaskets, hoses, stainless steel and glassware for research, biotech and pharmaceutical industries.

Eknath Kulkarni, managing director of Foxx Life Sciences India, said, “Foxx Life Sciences is proud to choose Hyderabad for our first international plant. I thank Mr. Thomas Taylor, our president, for selecting Hyderabad to grow Foxx. Our president admires the vibrant pharma ecosystem of Hyderabad and acknowledges the rapid growth potential in the coming years. Also, we value the support and encouragement from the State and are committed to developing a world-class facility to support customers with custom medical and SUT pharma assemblies at a lower cost.”

Surface Measurement Systems opens $2 million facility

Surface Measurement Systems, which provides advanced technology in particulate material, announced the opening of their Particle Characterization Laboratories (PCL), with over $2 million in initial capital investment. It is planning to invest $3 million over the next three years. Minister KT Rama Rao had met managing director of the company Daryl Williams during his visit to the UK in May 2022.

Mr. Rama Rao congratulated Professor Daryl Williams and his team for opening the facility in Hyderabad. “This is a remarkable accomplishment and I wish them all the very best in this new endeavour,” he said.