U.S.-based couple adopts 15-month-old baby from State-run home in Khammam

August 25, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - KHAMMAM

A 15-month-old orphan baby with cleft lip, residing in the State-run Sishugruha, was adopted by a couple from the United States in compliance with the inter-country adoption process as per the legal procedure.

The couple—a woman from Kerala and her Austrian husband—are settled in the U.S. and applied for legalised adoption of the baby by registering with the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) of the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development, sources said.

Collector V.P. Gautham handed over the baby to the prospective parents registered with the CARA in adherence to the mandatory inter-country legal adoption process at the integrated district offices complex in the town on Thursday evening.

