US audio electronics firm opens software development centre

US microphone and audio electronics maker Shure Incorporated opened a software development centre in Hyderabad, its first in India.

The company, which had last year opened a sales and marketing office in Bengaluru, has created a 40,000 sq ft facility here that includes lab facilities and can seat 150 engineers. About 70 of them have been on-boarded and the hiring process is continuing, executive vice-president of Product Development and CTO Avinash Vaidya told the inauguration function.

Software design, development and quality testing for products across Shure’s vertical businesses worldwide will be the focus of the Hyderabad engineering centre. The engineers will be involved with processes and applications to support, develop and enhance product innovation.

Besides providing software intelligence to help expand the product portfolio, the facility would strengthen Shure’s existing partnership with TCS, under which the team develops software for Wireless Workbench and Conferencing Workbench solutions, SystemOn, designer products, and apps for Android and iOS mobile devices.

President and CEO Christine Schyvinck said Shure is a 95-year-old firm and the facility in Hyderabad was its fifth globally – Copenhagen, Edinburgh, Illinois and Suzhou in China, host the others.

IT and Industries secretary Jayesh Ranjan, while inaugurating the facility, urged the company leadership to consider manufacturing in India.

Noting that Telangana is recognised as having the best in ease of doing business measures and also played host to several US companies, the senior official pointed to the eco-system for electronics manufacturing that exists in Hyderabad.