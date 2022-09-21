U.S. aerospace firms in TS to explore opportunities

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 13 U.S. aerospace companies arrived in Hyderabad on Wednesday for a two-day trade mission to explore Telangana’s aerospace ecosystem and meet with potential business partners in the region.

The trade mission, which is being organised by the U.S. Commercial Service in India, will help participating firms and organisations gain market insights, make industry contacts and cement business strategies, the U.S. Consulate said in a release.

“American aerospace companies are known around the world as industry leaders and I see immense potential for U.S. and Indian companies to work together in this crucial sector in a way that benefits both of our economies,” U.S. Consul General Jennifer Larson, who joined the delegation at a reception on Wednesday evening, said.

One-on-one business appointments with potential buyers, agents, distributors, and joint venture partners as well as meetings with Central, State and local government officials and industry leaders besides networking events comprise the trade mission’s programmes.

The visit of U.S. companies to Hyderabad is part of a broader Aerospace Trade Mission to New Delhi and Hyderabad, which also includes optional stops in Bengaluru and Mumbai. The U.S. Commercial Service in India provides market intelligence and business connections to U.S. firms that are looking to do business in India, the release said.