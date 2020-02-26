‘Urdu is best suited for communicating science’

Hyderabad

26 February 2020 00:20 IST

Vigyan Prasar chief addresses National Urdu Science Congress 2020 at MANUU

Usually associated with sweet poetic expression of love and romance, Urdu is equally effective in communicating and popularising science, said Nakul Parashar, director of Vigyan Prasar, Department of Science & Technology (DST).

Speaking after inaugurating the National Urdu Science Congress 2020 at the Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) here on Tuesday, he revealed the efforts by Vigyan Prasar to popularise science in regional languages and candidly acknowledged that success in Urdu was much higher than others.

He gave credit to his associate Irfana Begum, who has been bringing out a Urdu newsletter called ‘Tajassus’.

The event is being organised by MANUU’s Centre for Promotion of Knowledge in Urdu in association with School of Sciences.

‘Write to preserve’

Professor Zafar Ahsan, in his presidential address, stressed the need to spread the knowledge of Urdu by preserving it through writing. “We also need to encourage young writers in Urdu who can write about sciences,” he said.

Pat for efforts

The untiring efforts of MANUU Vice-Chancellor Mohammad Aslam Parvaiz in popularising science through Urdu Science Congress and by publishing monthly magazine in Urdu, ‘Science’, for the past 25 years was appreciated by the speakers.

Well known ophthalmologist Shyam Sunder Prasad, MANUU Pro Vice-Chancellor Ayub Khan and Registrar S.M. Rahmatullah also spoke on the occasion.