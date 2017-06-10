Urban Local Bodies in Telangana go online

A significant development in the third anniversary of formation of Telangana State has been all the 72 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) going online and in a position to even process the complex building plans under the Development Permission Management System (DPMS) from their respective portals.

From among them, 54 of the urban bodies have even started offering services of all the 18 essential municipal functions like issuance of birth and death certificates, trade licences, tax payments, mutations, occupancy certificates, water connections and the likes.

“Earlier, except for the building plan approvals, most of the services were available through the MeeSeva centres. Now, the citizen service centres opened in each municipality can handle these and we are also soon going to link up our payment gateway with the newly launched ‘T-Wallet’,” said Commissioner & Director of Municipal Administration T. K. Sreedevi.

Computer professional

For handling online services, at least one or two trained computer professionals have been posted in each of the ULBs along with personnel taken on outsourced basis for operations.

Training for municipal staff of various wings too has been taken up to familiarise them with functioning through the web.

All these online municipal services are to be further integrated into a mobile app and not only will it be convenient to the citizens for any redressal of complaints, but also these can also be monitored real time from the regional municipal directors’ offices and the head office. A central monitoring unit has been established to track the online complaints and their redressal, the Commissioner explained. Going digital while helping in tracking and prioritising files can also ensure their speedy movement, improve accountability and make the decision making process transparent, she added.

e-office system

The e-office system too put into place earlier this year helps in processing files speedily, keep tab on the number of pending files and implementation status.

Citizens too are to get message alerts on their respective applications status.

While the CDMA has already signed pacts with the SBI and the HDFC Bank for payment gateways for tax collection and fees payment, among others and it has now also roped in ICICI Bank into the ambit offering more payment options to the citizens.

Capacity building

Recently, the bank had conducted a day-long training workshop for the municipal staff on aspects like bankable projects in urban infrastructure, app for property mapping for development of land registry, dashboard demonstration, e-governance and rolling out the citizen services centres in all urban centres, among others.

Besides, the bank has also provided skills training to 300 unemployed youths at its academy for courses ranging from three to nine months over the last few months, Dr. Sreedevi added.