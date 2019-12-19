An urban forest park facility for adventure enthusiasts was inaugurated at the Masjid Gadda reserve forest area near ORR on Thursday.

Minister for Forests and Environment A. Indrakaran Reddy along with Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy opened the park-cum-jungle camp located between Pedda Golkonda and Tukkuguda villages of Ranga Reddy district.

He said that urban forest parks help city residents build physical health and relax. “This was Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s idea to turn isolated forest blocks in urbanised areas into urban parks for the benefit of residents. This will serve as lung space and protect the environment,” he said.

The Masjid Gadda urban park has been developed in 180 hectares of land with ₹4.34 crore expenditure. The park is divided into two areas, adventure zone and jungle camp. It has tracks for walking, running, cycling, besides camping facilities, adventure sports, pathways, children’s play area, gazebos, multi-purpose sheds, and even facilities for picnicking and cooking.

Snake-proof trenches and chain link fences have been put up and roads inside the park have been named after forest martyrs.

A total of 94 urban forest parks are being developed across Telangana, of which 60 fall under HMDA. As many as 31 parks have been completed, 17 in HMDA area and 14 in other cities/towns.