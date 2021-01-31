Urban displaced pour out their woes to NCBC member

Constitutional powers will be used to safeguard rights of poor: Thalloju Achary

Aggrieved poor people those allegedly displaced by a demolition drive at Ramachandraiah Nagar in the 11th division of the Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC) in 2014 poured out their tales of woe to the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) member Thalloju Achary here on Sunday.

Mr Achary was in the town to oversee the arrangements to provide requisite amenities to the poor people to be affected by the Gollapadu channel modernisation plan in the KMC limits at the site earmarked for alternative housing at Velugumatla near here.

As part of his daylong visit to the town, Mr Achary interacted with poor people mainly hailing from Backwards Classes and other weaker sections at Ramachandraiah Nagar in the 11th division.

Some aggrieved local residents told Mr Achary that a demolition drive conducted by the administration in 2014 in the locality rendered them homeless.

Deena, a daily wage worker, deplored that her house was dismantled in the name of a demolition drive in 2014.

"We have been living here since 2001 and our pleas to spare our house from demolition went unheeded," she rued, alleging that their consistent pleas for sanction of pattas to the authorities had gone in vain.

A lorry driver of the locality alleged that some influential persons who constructed high rise buildings and apartments by encroaching the NSP lands were spared from the demolition drive in the past."

A building constructed by a private educational institution in the NSP lands was regularised as per the GO 59," he charged, alleging that the GO served the interests of some influential persons.

"Our applications with all requisite documents as per the provisions of the same GO were squarely rejected," the lorry driver lamented.

Giving vent to his anger, another aggrieved person alleged that a rowdysheeter is resorting to intimidating tactics at the behest of some greedy persons as part of their nefarious game plan to remove poor people from the locality to serve the interests of affluent sections.

Responding to their representations, Mr Achary warned those "playing havoc" with the lives of poor people depriving them of roof over their heads and trying to evict them by "force."

I will speak to the higher ups of the State administration and police department to check alleged harassment of poor people by some rowdy elements in the town, he said, adding the NCBC will use its constitutional powers to safeguard the rights and interests of BCs and other marginalised sections.

Later, Mr Achary reviewed the provision of amenities at the site earmarked for construction of alternative houses for the displaced persons of the Gollapadu channel modernisation plan at Velugumatla.

Joint Collector N Madhusudhan Rao, Municipal Commissioner Anuraag Jayanthi and other officials were present.