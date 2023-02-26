ADVERTISEMENT

‘Upset over social media post’, B. Tech girl student ends life

February 26, 2023 11:51 pm | Updated 11:51 pm IST - WARANGAL

The Hindu Bureau

A B. Tech third year girl student of a private engineering college at Narsampet allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at her relative’s house in Warangal on Sunday.

The deceased hailed from Bhupalpally in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district. Sources said that the 21-year-old girl took the extreme step as she was upset over a social media post against her at the behest of a senior student recently.

Her parents reportedly lodged a missing person complaint with the local police two days ago. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

(Roshni - Suicide Prevention Helpline: 040-66202000.)

CONNECT WITH US