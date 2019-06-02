UPSC prelims today

The Civil Services preliminary examination will be held on Sunday with 49,000-odd candidates likely to appear from Hyderabad.

The exam will be held at 103 centres across the city, the highest number of centres allotted in the two Telugu states. The other centres are Warangal in Telangana and Vijayawada, Vizag, Tirupati and Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh.

The exam will be conducted in two sessions — from 9.30 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. and from 2.30 p.m. to 4.30 p.m. It will have objective type with multiple choice questions with Paper- I comprising general studies which encompasses a variety of areas from history to current affairs. Paper- II will consist of questions on quantitative aptitude, reasoning and comprehension, and is a qualifying paper. An aspirant has to score a minimum of 33% in Paper- II and only then would the marks in Paper- I be considered. However, shortlisting for the main examination depends exclusively on the marks scored in Paper- I.

The number of vacancies notified this year is 896 compared to 782 vacancies last year. This is the first examination after the government extended reservation for the Economically Weaker Sections(EWS).

About 11,650 aspirants are likely to be shortlisted from approximately five lakh candidates across the country.

“Contrary to popular belief, the Preliminary examination is the most formidable hurdle in the three-stage examination of Preliminary, Main and the Personality Test. The paper would be set in such a way that there are more questions where an aspirant has to select a combination of alternatives, and it is in these questions that a certain amount of guessing becomes necessary,” says Gopala Krishna, director of Brain Tree.

He advises aspirants to avoid wild guesses and go for informed guesses only since penalty marks may seriously impede chances of success. Relatively, for all serious candidates, the difference between success and failure would be determined not only by the higher number of correct responses but equally by lower number of incorrect responses.