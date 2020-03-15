UPSC applicants can now call it quits

To reduce the burden of making arrangements and for saving costs, Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has introduced withdrawal facility for the candidates from this year.

Candidates who have applied for the Civil Services Examination this year can now withdraw the applications before March 18 if they feel their preparations are inadequate. A notice posted on the UPSC website said UPSC has no provision to refund any fee amount and even if candidates withdraw their applications, fees will not be refunded.

About 9 to 10 lakh candidates apply for the Civil Services examination every year but only 50% of them actually appear for the preliminary examination. This year the prelims will be held on May 31.

Last year too 10,65,552 candidates applied for the examination but only 5,00,484 had appeared at the examination. In the same year 79,697 candiates had applied from Telanagana and Andhra Pradesh but only 40,732 took the test.

The UPSC has to take lot of effort to make the required arrangements for all applicants including issuing the admission tickets to printing the required number of papers, booking the venues, fixing the required number of invigilators and the provisions for safe and orderly conduct of the examination.

“This places an enormous burden on the commission involving huge costs of time and expenditure for the logistics. Hence, UPSC has taken the decision to allow students who feel are not adequately prepared to withdraw their applications,” says V. Gopalakrishna of Brain Tree.

However, he feels there is no clarity if the withdrawal would be counted as an attempt and UPSC should clarify on this crucial aspect.