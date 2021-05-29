Upparpally ramps on PVNR Expressway

To reduce travel time between IT corridor and airport

Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao inaugurated ramps at Upparpally on the P.V. Narasimha Rao Expressway that will reduce travel time between the IT corridor and the airport apart from decongesting traffic on the Rajendra Nagar road.

The new ramps will help commuters from the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) using the PVNR Expressway and heading towards Hitec City to get down at Upparpally and reach Tolichowki, IT corridor and other areas. The second ramp at Upparpally will reduce travel time in the reverse direction for people travelling to the airport using the PVNR Expressway.

The ramps constructed at a cost of ₹22.08 crore will also de-congest traffic in the inner ring road covering areas like Rajendra Nagar, Upparpally and Budvel. The project was executed by Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority. The new ramps on the PVNR Expressway are at Pillar 170 and have 5.5-metre-wide service roads on both sides with the two-metre-wide footpath.

Education Minister P. Sabitha Indra Reddy, Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, GHMC Mayor G. Vijaya Laxmi, Chief secretary Somesh Kumar, Municipal Administration Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar and HMDA officials were present.