Hyderabad

Uppal MLA booked in land dispute case

TRS MLA of Uppal Bethi Subhas Reddy was booked by the Jawaharnagar police on charges of attempt to murder, threatening, criminal tresspassing and threatening a land owner Julakanti Nagaraju at Kapra. Tahsildar K Goutham Kumar was also accused in the case.

According to police, Nagaraju alleged that Reddy along with his followers and the Kapra Tahsildar trespassed into his land, despite the court orders and removed the iron fence. The legislator’s followers also threatened to kill him on March 16. The incident took place when Nagaraju along with his advocate Mekala Srinivas Yadav were at their land, when Reddy came there along with two earthmovers.

Telangana
