Uppal Bagayat showcased as the next techno hub

Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) is looking forward to developing Uppal Bagayat layout as a techno-commercial hub on a par with the Hitech City on the eastern part of the city, as is evident from the expectations shared by the authority with the prospective buyers of plots.

In a meeting with realtors, doctors, and other professionals in the head-office at Tarnaka on Tuesday, HMDA Secretary M. Ramkishan said the layout has been designed with plots of large sizes with the objective to accommodate large structures such as commercial complexes, IT parks, and malls.

Of the 733 acres of the available space at the layout, 104 acres has been allotted to the Hyderabad Metro Rail for development. The e-auction which is to take place on April 7 and 8 will put for sale a total of 67 plots, in various sizes, ranging from 500 square yards up to 8,000 square yards.

Of the 67, sixteen are of 500 square yards, two plots are of sizes between 600 and 800 square yards, 18 plots of 1,000-1,500 square yards size, 21 plots of 2,600 square yards, one 3,700 square yard plot, three between 4,600-4,700 square yards, two of 5,000 square yards and one plot of 8,000 square yards.

A mini crafts village akin to Shilparamam in Madhapur is being built in the neighbourhood, while greenery is being developed on the Musi river front, as part of Haritha Haram programme, Mr. Ramkishan informed at the meeting. Besides, cycling and walking tracks have been developed in the layout. April 3 will be the last date for the buyers to register their names, though two more days will be allowed for payment of the EMD. The EMD payments will end on April 5 at 5 p.m.

After the meeting, the realtors and others were taken on a tour of the Uppal Bagayat layout.