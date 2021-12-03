Uppal Bagayat auction breaks all records

HYDERABAD

03 December 2021 00:10 IST

Land sold at ₹1.01 lakh per sq yd

The e-auction of HMDA’s Uppal Bagayat layout on December 2 has broken all the previous records, and yielded the highest price of ₹1,01,000 per square yard for a residential plot.

The last record of highest price was ₹79,000 per square yard, recorded during the previous session of e-auction.

A total 23 plots ranging from 150 square yards to 1,787 square yards, totalling to 19,719 square yards were auctioned online on Thursday, in two sessions, yielding close to ₹142 crore for the urban development authority.

The highest bid during morning session was ₹77,000 per square yard, and the lowest, ₹53,000 per square yard, averaging at ₹67,146 per square yard. Revenue garnered during the session was over ₹97 crore.

During the afternoon session, the lowest bid was chasing the highest of the first session, at ₹73,000 per square yard, while raking up revenue of over ₹44 crore. The day’s overall average price was close to ₹72,000 per square yard.

The auction will continue on Friday too when a total 21 plots will go under the hammer with an upset price of ₹35,000 per square yard.