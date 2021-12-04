Upasana Kamineni adopts Asiatic lions

HYDERABAD

04 December 2021 20:17 IST

Vice-chairperson of the Apollo Foundation and Apollo Life, Upasana Kamineni Konidela, has come forward to adopt a pair of Asiatic lions - Vicky and Laxmi - from the Nehru Zoological Park for a period of one year. Ms. Upasana, who is also wife of film actor Ram Charan, visited the zoo together with her sister Anushpala Kamineni and presented a cheque for ₹2 lakh to curator S. Rajashekhar towards adoption charges and maintenance on Saturday, a statement from the zoo informed.

