Vice-chairperson of the Apollo Foundation and Apollo Life, Upasana Kamineni Konidela, has come forward to adopt a pair of Asiatic lions - Vicky and Laxmi - from the Nehru Zoological Park for a period of one year. Ms. Upasana, who is also wife of film actor Ram Charan, visited the zoo together with her sister Anushpala Kamineni and presented a cheque for ₹2 lakh to curator S. Rajashekhar towards adoption charges and maintenance on Saturday, a statement from the zoo informed.
Upasana Kamineni adopts Asiatic lions
Special Correspondent
HYDERABAD,
December 04, 2021 20:17 IST
Special Correspondent
HYDERABAD,
December 04, 2021 20:17 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Dec 4, 2021 8:20:43 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/upasana-kamineni-adopts-asiatic-lions/article37841612.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story