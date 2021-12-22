UP model may be implemented to streamline discoms

HYDERABAD

22 December 2021 23:27 IST

TS discoms failed to file ARRs for three years

The Telangana State Electricity Regulatory Commission is considering implementation of the Uttar Pradesh model of streamlining the functioning of power distribution companies (discoms) and other power establishments here in the wake of irregularities in submission of annual revenue requirements (ARRs).

The two discoms of the State had recently submitted the ARRs for three years (2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22) in one go without tariff proposals. So, the ERC had returned the proposals to the discoms. In fact, the ARRs were supposed to be submitted by November 30 for the coming years because the ERCs were given 120 days by the Electricity Act to invite public opinion on tariff proposals, hold public hearing and finally issue tariff orders.

However, the discoms of the State had not only failed to file ARRs for three years but found wanting in implementation of ERC orders.

In this background, the Telangana ERC studied how such erring discoms were dealt in other States and found the Uttar Pradesh model fit for implementation. The model was also referred by the Central government to all State governments after elaborate discussions at the Forum for Regulator meetings in Lucknow recently.

Among others, the UPERC had made amendments to its regulations imposing a fine of ₹10,000 a day for late submission of petitions and ₹1 lakh a month for similar delays in filing of ARRs, multi-year tariff proposals and true-up petitions.

The ERC was also said to be exploring options available for failure of discoms to present tariff proposals.