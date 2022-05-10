UP delegation visits TSCAB to study best practices

A team of government officials from Uttar Pradesh and the UP State Co-operative Bank visited Telangana State Co-operative Apex Bank on Monday as part of a NABARD initiative to get exposure to the best practices implemented in TSCAB.

Stating that the initiative was aimed at strengthening the co-operative credit structure in the country, TSCAB in a release said its president Konduru Ravinder Rao and managing director Nethi Muralidhar briefed the visiting delegation. The transparency maintained in day-to-day activities, including in the process of recruitment/promotions that are implemented, apart from effective accounting and audit policies were highlighted by them.

Mr. Muralidhar made a presentation on the performance of the entire 3-tier cooperative credit structure -- State Cooperative Bank, DCCBs and Primary Agricultural Co-operative Societies in Telangana. The TSCAB has adopted technological advances in the 3-tier structure and a pioneer in the country in computerisation of all Primary Agricultural Co-operative Societies (PACS), successfully overcoming the problems it had to face during the implementation. He also dwelt on policies being adopted for successfully converting PACS into multi-purpose service centres.

Uttar Pradesh CC and RCS B.L. Meena; Additional Commissioner and Additional Registrar B. Chandrakala; UPSCB MD V.K. Mishra and presidents of 6 DCCBs as well as faculty members from BIRD, Lucknow, were part of the delegation.