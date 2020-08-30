Hyderabad

UoH webinar today

As part of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the University of Hyderabad (UoH) will organise an International Webinar on the topic ‘Peace from Within to Global Peace in Gandhian Perspective’ on August 31 in association with Gandhi-King Global Initiative, Stanford University and Gandhi-King Foundation, Hyderabad.

It will be held in two sessions — one from 8-11 a.m. and the other from 6-8 p.m.

The webinar can be viewed live on meet.google.com/erq-ijgd-soz, a press release informed.

