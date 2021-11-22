UoH tomato research facility gets ₹6.18-crore DBT funding

HYDERABAD

The Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Ministry of Science and Technology, has sanctioned ₹6.18 crore for a period of four years (2021-25) for the project titled “Research and Service facilities for Plant Metabolomics and Proteomics”, Repository of Tomato Genomics Resources (RTGR), at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) on Monday.

The unit was established in 2010 with DBT funding to conduct advanced scientific research in the frontier areas of genomics, proteomics, and metabolomics of tomato. R.P. Sharma and Y. Sreelakshmi associated with the Department of Plant Sciences in the School of Life Sciences at UoH are instrumental in leading multi-crore research projects funded by DBT to improve the nutrition and shelf life of tomatoes.

DBT has also recognised RTGR as the Centre of Excellence for ‘Genome Engineering in Tomato’. The centre has advanced instrumentations for conducting state-of-the-art research in proteomics and metabolomics. The research infrastructure is now accessible to universities and research institutes across the country through major funding from the DBT-SAHAJ Infrastructure scheme. It will also be providing service and training to UoH, academic institutions, industry, seed companies, etc., on a charge basis, said a press release.

