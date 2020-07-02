UoH to kick-start academic activities soon

The University of Hyderabad (UoH) is gearing up to resume academics on its campus and to draw a roadmap, it has constituted a 12-member task force to be chaired by former dean of Sarojini Naidu School of Arts & Communication professor Vinod Pavarala.
The task force would chalk out a clear roadmap for resumption of teaching-learning activities that were suspended on March 15 due to the spread of coronavirus throughout the country, including Hyderabad. It has been mandated to consult various stakeholders of the university and work out an action plan for kick-starting academic activities.
This includes practical steps to start classes for existing students as well as for those who will be joining the university this academic year. The task force will examine and recommend a range of teaching methods by incorporating face-to-face, online, and blended modes of delivery of course content. The group will recommend appropriate measures to upgrade the institution’s ICT infrastructure to be able to address the challenges of online education.
It will also examine the scheduling and mode of the university’s annual entrance examination that is normally held across the country for admission to its various post-graduate and research programmes. The last date for submitting applications for this year’s admissions was June 30.
Further, this group has been asked to monitor the implementation of the decisions taken by the university on the above-mentioned matters and will remain in operation up to December 31 this year.
